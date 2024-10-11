YouTube denies allegation of concealing skip ad button: What the company has to say

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS YouTube ads

YouTube, a widely used platform for streaming videos, is home to billions of users who enjoy a wide range of entertaining and educational content. While the platform offers free video uploads and viewing, its primary source of revenue comes from advertisements. Users have the option to skip certain ads after a brief period, while others cannot be skipped. However, there have been recent claims from some users that YouTube is deliberately concealing the skip button by overlaying it with black rectangles.

In response to these accusations, YouTube's spokesperson Oluwa Falodun refuted the claims. Falodun clarified that YouTube has not removed the skip button and that it continues to appear after 5 seconds into the ad playback, as it always has.

For users who have reported seeing black rectangles and a missing countdown timer, it is possible that the company is making adjustments to the presentation of certain elements within the video player. The platform is working on streamlining the ad player interface to provide users with a cleaner and more engaging experience when interacting with ads.

Additionally, Falodun mentioned that viewers on both mobile and desktop platforms might notice a progress bar instead of the familiar countdown timer. It seems that YouTube is making efforts to combat adblockers and encourage users to engage with ads, without completely eliminating the option to skip them.

Meanwhile, YouTube recently faced significant criticism from content creators and viewers when its platform erroneously banned multiple channels and revoked subscriptions due to a technical error. The unexpected bans and system malfunctions caught the attention of users on October 3.

YouTube addressed the issue on social media, specifically on X (formerly Twitter), and acknowledged that numerous channels were mistakenly flagged for "Spam & Deceptive Practices," leading to their removal and causing the inadvertent suspension of several accounts.

