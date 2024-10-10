What Ratan Tata discussed during his last meeting with Sundar Pichai? Google CEO recalls

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sundar Pichai- Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday in a hospital in Mumbai. He had been receiving treatment for a few days and was in critical condition. Ratan Tata, who was 86 years old, had mentioned earlier that he was undergoing a routine medical check-up due to his age and other health issues. Leaders from across the world expressed their condolences for the loss of Ratan Naval Tata, a respected business leader and philanthropist, and praised his contributions to India's growth and progress.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also shared a tribute to Ratan Tata on social media. Pichai mentioned his last meeting with Tata at Google, where they discussed the advancements of Waymo, Google's self-driving car project. Pichai expressed admiration for Tata's remarkable business and philanthropic contributions, as well as his significant influence on shaping modern business leadership in India through mentorship and guidance.

Pichai talked about how Tata was dedicated to making India better, saying "He really wanted to improve India." He ended his message by expressing sympathy for Tata's family and friends.

Ratan Tata led the Tata Group for more than 20 years and was highly respected for his business skills and charitable work. His passing is seen as the end of an important period in Indian industry, and many people believe it will be hard to find someone to take his place. Pichai's words are just one of many tributes from business leaders and public figures around the world.