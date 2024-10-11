iQOO 13 to get new BOE Q10 display with latest technology: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQoo 12 (representational image)

iQoo is gearing up to launch its new smartphone next month. The upcoming iQoo 13 will arrive in China first. Ahead of its official launch, the rumour mill has started and many of its specifications are now available online. However, the current update regarding its display comes from the company directly. At the 2024 Vivo Developer Conference (VDC), it was announced that the upcoming iQOO 13 smartphone will feature the state-of-the-art BOE Q10 display. This cutting-edge display is developed using the latest technology, offering significant enhancements over its predecessors.

iQOO 13 display

The upcoming iQOO 13 smartphone from Vivo will feature a cutting-edge BOE Q10 display with a 2K resolution. This display is the result of a collaboration between Vivo and the display manufacturer, incorporating a new Q10 luminescent material. According to Vivo, the new display will offer significant improvements in brightness, colour reproduction, power efficiency, and longevity.

BOE claims that the Q10 display will deliver up to 12.5 percent higher global brightness compared to its predecessors while reducing power consumption by 10 percent and minimising colour deviation by over 50 percent. Additionally, the display is expected to have a 33 percent longer lifespan than previous-generation screens.

In addition to these advancements, the iQOO 13's display will feature upgraded super-sensitive touch technology and eye-protection measures. While specific details about the display are still forthcoming, it has been revealed that it will boast a 19.8:9 aspect ratio.

iQOO 13 specifications (expected)

The iQOO 13 is said to boast a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a stunning 2K resolution and an incredibly smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it's expected to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (also known as Snapdragon 8 Elite) chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of camera capabilities, the iQOO 13 might sport a powerful triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto lens. On the front, it could have a high-resolution 32-megapixel camera for stunning selfies.

Additionally, the iQOO 13 is rumored to house a substantial 6,150mAh battery with incredibly fast 100W charging support.

ALSO READ: Jio introduces new ISD minute packs starting at Rs 39