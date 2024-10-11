Jio introduces new ISD minute packs starting at Rs 39

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio new ISD packs

Jio recently revised all of its prepaid and postpaid recharge plans. After the revision, Jio's plans have become 15 percent more expensive on average. To keep its subscribers, the company has introduced some affordable recharge plans. Jio has also launched new ISD packs for its subscribers at very affordable prices, starting at Rs 39 and going up to Rs 99. These packs offer ISD minutes and are available for all prepaid and postpaid users. Jio subscribers can recharge with these packs as many times as they want.

Jio's new ISD minute packs

The new packs are valid for 7 days and will be available starting from October 10th. Subscribers calling the USA and Canada can recharge with the new Rs 39 plan to get 30 ISD minutes. For calls to Bangladesh, subscribers can recharge with the Rs 49 pack to receive 20 ISD minutes.

For calls to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, there is a Rs 59 pack that offers 15 ISD minutes. Similarly, for calls to Australia and New Zealand, there is a Rs 69 plan that offers 15 ISD minutes.

For calls to the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain, there is a Rs 79 plan that offers 10 ISD minutes. For calls to China, Japan, and Bhutan, there is a Rs 89 plan that offers 15 ISD minutes.

Finally, for calls to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kuwait, and Bahrain, there is a Rs 99 plan that offers 10 ISD minutes.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has recently updated its Rs 1029 plan, which is a great choice for those looking for an entertainment package. This plan now offers a total of 168GB of data and 100 free SMS per day, with a lengthy validity of 84 days. You can use up to 2GB of high-speed data every day.

Additionally, the plan includes unlimited free calls. One interesting feature is that if 5G data is available in your area, you can enjoy unlimited 5G data for free. Once you exceed the daily data limit, your data speed will be reduced to 64Kbps.

