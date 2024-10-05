Jio updates its Rs 1,029 recharge plan, now includes Amazon Prime Lite for the same price

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio updated Rs 1,029 recharge plan

Reliance Jio users have a reason to rejoice as the company has introduced new offers after raising the prices of its recharge plans. To provide relief to its millions of customers, Jio quietly updated one of its affordable plans, the 1029 plan. If you're considering getting a new recharge plan, it's essential to know about the benefits of this plan.

Reliance Jio has made a significant update to the Rs 1029 plan. This plan is a great option for those seeking an entertainment pack. The OTT benefit offered with this recharge plan has been changed. Let's delve into the details of the offers available in this plan.

Updated Jio's Rs 1029 plan

With the Rs 1029 plan from Reliance Jio, you get a lengthy validity of 84 days during which you can make unlimited free calls. The plan offers a total of 168GB of data, allowing you to use up to 2GB of high-speed data every day. Additionally, you'll enjoy the benefit of 100 free SMS every day.

It's worth noting that this Jio plan comes with unlimited true 5G data. If 5G data connectivity is available in your area, you can enjoy unlimited 5G data for free. After exceeding the daily data limit, you'll still have data connectivity at a speed of 64Kbps.

Access to Amazon Prime Lite subscription

This plan is an excellent choice for OTT streaming. Jio has updated the subscription of Amazon Prime Lite in this plan. Previously, customers were offered 84 days of free access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, but now the OTT benefit has been changed to Amazon Prime Lite.

What is the difference between Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition and Amazon Prime Lite?

Amazon Prime Lite allows streaming on two devices (TV or mobile) in HD (720p), provides free one-day delivery, and can be directly accessed through Amazon.

Prime Video Mobile Edition is limited to a single mobile device, offers standard definition streaming, and is available in specific countries through partners, as well as directly from Amazon in India.

ALSO READ: Jio's 72-day plan puts BSNL in tight spot, offers 164GB of 5G data for ample entertainment