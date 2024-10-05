Jio's 72-day plan puts BSNL in tight spot, offers 164GB of 5G data for ample entertainment

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio recharge plan

Reliance Jio, the country's leading telecom company, offers a variety of plans to cater to its customers' needs. The company has tailored different plan portfolios for the convenience of its customers - including both affordable and premium options, especially for those who require more data. If you're a Jio user looking for a plan with ample data, we have an exclusive offer for you. The latest addition to Jio's plan portfolio is the Rs 749 recharge plan, designed for customers who need substantial data with a lengthy validity. This plan also includes an OTT subscription.

The Rs 749 plan offers 72-day validity, allowing unlimited calls to any network and 100 free daily SMS. This plan is ideal for customers seeking ample data for entertainment and other purposes, as it provides 2GB of daily data, totaling 144GB throughout the validity period.

Moreover, Jio offers an additional 20GB of data in this plan, bringing the total to 164GB for the entire validity period. Additionally, the plan includes an unlimited true 5G data offer, provided 5G connectivity is available in your area.

Similar to standard plans, Jio's Rs 749 plan also includes free access to OTT platforms such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud, effectively eliminating extra OTT expenses.

Meanwhile, starting from October 1, 2024, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has rolled out new telecom regulations in India. The aim is to enhance service quality and crack down on spam messages containing unauthorized links to fraudulent websites. Additionally, these regulations will help telecom users identify the available network technology in their area.

From now on, mobile phone users in India will only receive approved web links through SMS. TRAI has made it compulsory for telecom operators to ensure that only whitelisted links are transmitted. Furthermore, TRAI has updated the quality of service (QoS) standards for wireless and wireline services. According to the new regulations, telecom companies must regularly publish their QoS performance, including network availability, call drop rates, and voice packet drop rates, on their websites every quarter initially.

