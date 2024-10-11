Friday, October 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Jio new plan offers unlimited 5G data with Netflix for less than Rs 16 per day

Jio new plan offers unlimited 5G data with Netflix for less than Rs 16 per day

Jio launches new affordable recharge plan to retain subscribers considering switching to BSNL. This Jio plan offers unlimited 5G data, Netflix, and 2GB of daily 4G data for just Rs 16 Per Day.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2024 12:50 IST
Jio recharge plan with Netflix
Image Source : REUTERS Jio recharge plan with Netflix

Jio recently updated both its prepaid and postpaid recharge plans. Following the revision on July 3, all of Jio's recharge plans have increased by an average of 15 percent. Due to these pricier recharge plans, many Jio users have switched to BSNL, which offers some of the most affordable recharge plans in the country. In order to keep its subscribers, the company has introduced some budget-friendly recharge plans. If you enjoy watching OTT content, Jio has a recharge plan that provides 2GB of data per day along with a complimentary Netflix subscription at an affordable price. Here are all the details you need to know.

Jio Rs 1,299 recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 1,299 and offers 84 days of validity. Subscribers get unlimited calling and 100 free SMS per day. In terms of data, this plan gives 2GB of data per day for 84 days, which totals to 168GB of data. In addition to this, this plan comes with a complimentary subscription to Netflix (Mobile). 

If you look at the per day basis, this plan gives a subscription to Netflix (Mobile), 2GB of data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 free SMS per day for just Rs 16.

India Tv - Jio Rs 1299 recharge plan

Image Source : JIO Jio Rs 1299 recharge plan

In other news, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is warning telecom users in India about a new type of scam involving offers for mobile tower installation. TRAI has clarified that neither TRAI nor the Department of Telecommunications issues any "No Objection Certificate" or permission letter for leasing or renting premises for installing mobile towers. They have cautioned the public about individuals or companies soliciting money in exchange for installing mobile towers on their property.

Furthermore, TRAI has emphasised that a mobile tower can only be installed by a Telecom Service Provider (TSP) or Infrastructure Provider (IP-1) in accordance with their licensing and registration conditions. They advise individuals to verify the authenticity of TSP/IP-1 from the Department of Telecommunications website before considering any offers.

ALSO READ: iPhone 15 Pro 256GB variant gets Rs 41,600 discount: Why you should buy now

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement