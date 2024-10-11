Jio new plan offers unlimited 5G data with Netflix for less than Rs 16 per day

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio recharge plan with Netflix

Jio recently updated both its prepaid and postpaid recharge plans. Following the revision on July 3, all of Jio's recharge plans have increased by an average of 15 percent. Due to these pricier recharge plans, many Jio users have switched to BSNL, which offers some of the most affordable recharge plans in the country. In order to keep its subscribers, the company has introduced some budget-friendly recharge plans. If you enjoy watching OTT content, Jio has a recharge plan that provides 2GB of data per day along with a complimentary Netflix subscription at an affordable price. Here are all the details you need to know.

Jio Rs 1,299 recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 1,299 and offers 84 days of validity. Subscribers get unlimited calling and 100 free SMS per day. In terms of data, this plan gives 2GB of data per day for 84 days, which totals to 168GB of data. In addition to this, this plan comes with a complimentary subscription to Netflix (Mobile).

If you look at the per day basis, this plan gives a subscription to Netflix (Mobile), 2GB of data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 free SMS per day for just Rs 16.

Image Source : JIO Jio Rs 1299 recharge plan

In other news, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is warning telecom users in India about a new type of scam involving offers for mobile tower installation. TRAI has clarified that neither TRAI nor the Department of Telecommunications issues any "No Objection Certificate" or permission letter for leasing or renting premises for installing mobile towers. They have cautioned the public about individuals or companies soliciting money in exchange for installing mobile towers on their property.

Furthermore, TRAI has emphasised that a mobile tower can only be installed by a Telecom Service Provider (TSP) or Infrastructure Provider (IP-1) in accordance with their licensing and registration conditions. They advise individuals to verify the authenticity of TSP/IP-1 from the Department of Telecommunications website before considering any offers.

