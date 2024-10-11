iPhone 15 Pro 256GB variant gets Rs 41,600 discount: Why you should buy now

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 15 Pro

The Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav 2024 Sale commenced on October 9 on the e-commerce platform and will run for four days, concluding on October 13. As part of the sale, users of Axis Bank, BOBCARD, RBL Bank, and Yes Bank can avail of an instant 10 percent discount. Additionally, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card holders are eligible for a 5 percent cashback on specific purchases. Furthermore, buyers can make use of no-cost EMI options and credit benefits up to Rs. 1 lakh through the Flipkart Pay Later payment option.

The sale will showcase smartphones from major brands such as Samsung, Apple, Motorola, and Vivo at significantly reduced prices. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro is being offered at a substantial discount during the sale.

iPhone 15 Pro discount

The iPhone 15 Pro, which was launched in India on September 13, 2023, was initially priced at Rs 1,34,900 for the base model, and Rs 1,44,900 for the 256GB variant. However, during the Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav 2024 Sale, the 256GB variant is listed at Rs 1,15,999.

Interested buyers can also enjoy an instant discount of Rs 7,750 with an Axis Bank credit card, further reducing the effective price to Rs 1,08,249. Additionally, buyers can avail an exchange offer to receive an extra Rs 5,000 discount, further lowering the price of the iPhone 15 Pro.

For instance, when purchasing the iPhone 15 Pro with a bank offer and trading in a Google Pixel 7a, you have the opportunity to obtain the iPhone 15 Pro for an effective price of Rs 88,099.

Why should you buy an iPhone 15 Pro now?

The iPhone 15 Pro boasts a reliable battery and impressive camera capabilities, and although the A17 Pro chipset may not be the most cutting-edge, it delivers solid gaming performance. Additionally, it is expected to support the full range of Apple Intelligence features that will be available on the iPhone 16 series.

In addition to this, With the recent launch of the new iPhones, Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro model. However, there are still significant inventories of this model available, and with substantial discounts, the iPhone 15 Pro is a good smartphone to buy.

