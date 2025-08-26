Oppo A6, Oppo A6 Max may launch as rebranded Oppo F31 series in India: Details Oppo is gearing up to launch its new F31 series in India, but reports suggest these devices could be rebranded versions of the upcoming Oppo A6 lineup in China. A TENAA listing has already revealed key specifications of the Oppo A6 5G, hinting at a large battery, fast charging and powerful chipsets.

New Delhi:

Oppo is expected to introduce its F31 lineup in India soon, which could include three smartphones under the series. Tipsters claim that these devices are rebranded versions of the Oppo A6 series meant for China. Specifically, the Oppo A6 5G is expected to launch in India as the Oppo F31, while the Oppo A6 Max 5G could debut as the Oppo F31 Pro+.

According to reports filed by a Chinese tipster, it is suggested that the Oppo A6 5G will support 80W fast charging, making it an attractive mid-range device.

Oppo A6 5G: Specifications tipped via TENAA

The Oppo A6 5G, carrying model number PLS120, has been spotted on TENAA. The listing reveals that the device will feature a 6.57-inch full-HD+ display (1080 × 2372 pixels) and RAM options of 8GB and 12GB, along with storage variants of up to 512GB.

The device is powered by an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.4GHz, and it is backed by a 6,830mAh battery. For photography, it may come with a dual rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, along with a 16MP selfie shooter.

The device will also come with an under-display fingerprint sensor, a curved display design, and a square-shaped camera module with an LED flash.

Oppo A6 Max 5G: Bigger display, Snapdragon chipset

The Oppo A6 Max 5G (model number PLL110) is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch display and the powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.

Oppo F31 series India launch expected soon

Reports indicate that Oppo’s F31 and F31 Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, while the F31 Pro+ (known as Oppo A6 Max 5G) will be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. All three devices are expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery, making them highly competitive in the mid-range segment.

If these leaks are accurate, Indian buyers can expect the Oppo F31 lineup to bring massive batteries, fast charging, and powerful processors at competitive prices.