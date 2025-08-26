Elon Musk’s xAI sues Apple and OpenAI over alleged anticompetitive practices Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI has filed a lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI in a US federal court, accusing them of anticompetitive conduct and conspiracy to monopolise the smartphone and AI chatbot markets. The case highlights Musk’s ongoing criticism of Apple’s partnership with OpenAI.

Elon Musk’s company xAI, along with his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), has filed a 61-page lawsuit in Texas federal court against Apple and OpenAI. The complaint accuses the two tech giants of creating a monopoly in the smartphone and generative AI chatbot markets. Musk is demanding billions in damages and has requested a jury trial.

Apple and OpenAI deal under scrutiny

The lawsuit points to the 2024 Apple–OpenAI partnership, which gave ChatGPT exclusive integration on iPhones. According to xAI, this deal prevents fair competition, making it harder for other AI chatbots to gain visibility and user adoption. Musk alleges that Apple’s move amounts to giving OpenAI an unfair default status on iOS.

Allegations of market manipulation

xAI argues that Apple’s partnership with OpenAI locks out competitors and reduces consumer choice. The complaint further states that users are discouraged from downloading other AI chatbots since ChatGPT comes pre-integrated and endorsed by Apple. Musk also claims Apple artificially ranks ChatGPT high on the App Store charts, sidelining other competitors like Grok, xAI’s own chatbot.

Musk’s previous criticism and legal history

The lawsuit follows Musk’s earlier criticism on X, where he accused Apple of favouring ChatGPT in App Store listings and editorial sections. This marks Musk’s first legal case against Apple, but not against OpenAI. In 2024, Musk had already sued OpenAI for shifting from its non-profit roots to a for-profit structure, with that trial scheduled for March 2026.

What’s next?

The case could have major implications for the AI and smartphone industries, especially if courts find Apple and OpenAI guilty of antitrust violations. A ruling in Musk’s favour could open the door for more AI chatbot integrations on iOS devices, breaking Apple’s exclusivity with ChatGPT.