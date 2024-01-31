OpenAI and Common Sense Media partners to reduce AI risks for teenagers: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OpenAI

OpenAI has reportedly announced to partner with Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organisation. After facing intense scrutiny and government probes, the partnership took place to minimise the AI risks for teens. Both companies have collaborated on AI guidelines and education materials for parents, educators and young people, as well as a curation of family-friendly GPTs in the GPT Store based on Common Sense ratings and standards.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI said, "AI offers incredible benefits for families and teens, and our partnership with Common Sense will further strengthen our safety work, ensuring that families and teens can use our tools with confidence.”

OpenAI has been facing pressure from regulators to prove that its GenAI-powered apps, including ChatGPT, are not detrimental to society.

The Italian regulator on Monday notified OpenAI about breaching European data privacy law, giving the ChatGPT developer 30 days to respond to the allegations.

"Together, Common Sense and OpenAI will work to make sure that AI has a positive impact on all teens and families," said James P Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media.

"Our guides and curation will be designed to educate families and educators about safe, responsible use of ChatGPT, so that we can collectively avoid any unintended consequences of this emerging technology,” Steyer added.

Last year, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) opened an investigation into OpenAI over whether ChatGPT harmed consumers through its collection of data and publication of false statements on individuals. European data authorities have also expressed concern over OpenAI’s handling of users’ private data.

Inputs from IANS