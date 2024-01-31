Wednesday, January 31, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. OpenAI and Common Sense Media partners to reduce AI risks for teenagers: Details

OpenAI and Common Sense Media partners to reduce AI risks for teenagers: Details

Both companies have collaborated on the artificial intelligence guidelines and education materials for parents, educators and young people, along with a curation of family-friendly GPTs in the GPT Store based on Common Sense ratings and standards.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2024 10:09 IST
openai, tech news
Image Source : FILE OpenAI

OpenAI has reportedly announced to partner with Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organisation. After facing intense scrutiny and government probes, the partnership took place to minimise the AI risks for teens. Both companies have collaborated on AI guidelines and education materials for parents, educators and young people, as well as a curation of family-friendly GPTs in the GPT Store based on Common Sense ratings and standards.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI said, "AI offers incredible benefits for families and teens, and our partnership with Common Sense will further strengthen our safety work, ensuring that families and teens can use our tools with confidence.”

OpenAI has been facing pressure from regulators to prove that its GenAI-powered apps, including ChatGPT, are not detrimental to society.

The Italian regulator on Monday notified OpenAI about breaching European data privacy law, giving the ChatGPT developer 30 days to respond to the allegations.

"Together, Common Sense and OpenAI will work to make sure that AI has a positive impact on all teens and families," said James P Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media.

"Our guides and curation will be designed to educate families and educators about safe, responsible use of ChatGPT, so that we can collectively avoid any unintended consequences of this emerging technology,” Steyer added.

Related Stories
OpenAI's GPT Store opening next week: What it is and what to expect? DEETS inside

OpenAI's GPT Store opening next week: What it is and what to expect? DEETS inside

OpenAI's GPT Store now LIVE: What it is and how to access? All details here

OpenAI's GPT Store now LIVE: What it is and how to access? All details here

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ties knot with Oliver Mulherin in a seaside ceremony | See pics

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ties knot with Oliver Mulherin in a seaside ceremony | See pics

Artificial Intelligence to impact about 40 per cent jobs globally: IMF

Artificial Intelligence to impact about 40 per cent jobs globally: IMF

Sam Altman engages in discussions with TSMC for AI chip manufacturing plant: Report

Sam Altman engages in discussions with TSMC for AI chip manufacturing plant: Report

Microsoft working on affordable GenAI models | All you need to know

Microsoft working on affordable GenAI models | All you need to know

Last year, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) opened an investigation into OpenAI over whether ChatGPT harmed consumers through its collection of data and publication of false statements on individuals. European data authorities have also expressed concern over OpenAI’s handling of users’ private data.

ALSO READ: Zoom introduces enhanced app for Apple Vision Pro: All you need to know

Inputs from IANS

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Latest News