OnePlus gearing up for a major launch, a dedicated gaming smartphone is in works OnePlus is set to launch a new gaming smartphone soon, which may provide strong competition to the flagship gaming smartphones from brands like Asus and Nubia.

OnePlus is set to launch two new smartphones in the Nord series shortly—specifically, the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5, which are expected to hit the market on July 8. In addition, the Chinese tech giant is currently developing a flagship gaming phone that promises robust features. This upcoming device is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's latest processor, positioning it to compete fiercely with other gaming phones such as the Asus ROG Phone and Nubia Red Magic. Tipster Yogesh Brar shared via his X handle that OnePlus is working on a sub-series specifically aimed at gamers. While this project is still in the development stage and research is ongoing, there are no concrete details available regarding its launch date.

This year, the company has already rolled out two phones—the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s—both equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship processor, which deliver an impressive gaming experience.

Recently launched OnePlus 13s

This smartphone features a sleek design, offering 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It boasts a 6.32-inch Pro XDR display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and achieves peak brightness levels of up to 1600 nits. The display also incorporates Aqua Touch and delivers a Cinematic Visual Experience.

Available in India starting at Rs 54,999, the OnePlus 13s houses a powerful 5850mAh battery paired with an 80W fast-charging capability. On the rear, it is equipped with a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization and a 50MP telephoto camera, supporting both 2x optical and 20x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, it includes a front-facing 32MP camera.

