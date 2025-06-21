Motorola Edge 50 Fusion gets heavy discount, now available for Rs 14,999 Motorola's premium smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G, is currently available at a significant discount, allowing customers to purchase it at the lowest price ever.

New Delhi:

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G definitely deserves a look, especially given its notable current discount. This device stands out as a premium smartphone, bringing flagship features to the table at an appealing price. Recently, Motorola introduced the Moto Edge 60 Fusion in India; however, it doesn’t really offer much more than the Edge 50 Fusion 5G. This makes it an ideal moment to grab this fantastic deal.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion discount

Originally priced at Rs 22,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, Flipkart now has the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G going for just Rs 18,999. If you want to cut costs even further, consider taking advantage of their exchange offer, which can give you discounts of up to Rs 14,400 on your new phone. If your old device is valued at around Rs 5,000, you could potentially snag this smartphone for as low as Rs 13,999! Just remember, the exchange value will depend on the condition and functionality of your current phone.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion specifications

It comes with an IP68 rating, providing solid protection against water damage. The phone showcases a stunning 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, all covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added durability.

Running on Android 14 out of the box, it also offers the option for future upgrades. Performance-wise, it's powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

For photography enthusiasts, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G features a dual-camera setup on the back with 50 + 13-megapixel lenses, plus a high-quality 32MP front camera that's perfect for selfies and video calls.

With a sturdy 5000mAh battery and impressive 68W fast charging support, this smartphone delivers an outstanding package at a great price!

