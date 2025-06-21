Forget 4G and 5G: This country still relies on 2G internet, government demands content screenshots There is a country where many ordinary people still lack access to the internet. Even those who do have internet access are required to share screenshots with the government every hour.

It has been five years since the launch of 5G around the globe, and now the world is preparing for 6G. In this fast-paced technological landscape, however, there remains a country where many people are still stuck in the 2G/3G era. In this place, ordinary citizens lack access to the global internet, relying instead on a government-controlled Intranet. Those fortunate enough to have internet access must send a screenshot every hour to the authorities to ensure that no anti-government propaganda is being shared. We’re talking about North Korea. In 2023, WIRED published a report detailing the country’s strict internet regulations, highlighting how tightly controlled information flow is, leaving little to no means for outside communication.

Only government officials enjoy access to the worldwide web, while the general population is restricted to using an Intranet known as Kwangmyong. This service, provided by the state, is also closely monitored.

Internet restrictions

The government keeps a close watch on what citizens are searching for and sharing on the Intranet. Access to smartphones is limited, and those who do own one are under constant surveillance. Most people in North Korea still rely on basic 2G feature phones. Even smartphone users have to submit screenshots of their activity to the government. Additionally, the authorities monitor aspects of citizens’ fashion and lifestyle.

Internet regulations in North Korea

Access to the global internet is granted only to a select few and comes with strict government censorship. The general populace has no opportunity to access foreign media, and even listening to foreign radio broadcasts is punishable by law.

Concerns have also been raised about North Korea with regard to cybersecurity and its hacking activities.

