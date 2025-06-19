OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Neckband launched in India with 36-hour battery life OnePlus neckband offers a 36-hour battery life, fast charging, AI-powered call noise cancellation, and enhanced bass. It will be available from June 24 across multiple platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and retail stores like Croma and Reliance Digital.

New Delhi:

OnePlus, one of the leading consumer tech brands in India, is expanding its audio portfolio and has introduced the Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband, priced at just Rs 1,699. The new budget-friendly neckband aims to deliver premium features at an affordable price point and will go on sale from June 24.

The device will be available via OnePlus India, Amazon India, Flipkart, Myntra and OnePlus Experience Stores, along with the leading retail outlets like Croma and Reliance Digital.

Up to 36 hours of battery and fast charging

One of the standout features of the Bullets Wireless Z3 is its massive 36-hour music playback capability on a full charge, along with up to 21 hours of call time. For users on the go, a 10-minute fast charge delivers an impressive 27 hours of music playback, making it ideal for heavy usage.

Advanced audio features with BassWave and EQ Modes

The neckband features 12.4mm dynamic drivers that deliver a rich audio experience. It includes BassWave technology, a proprietary tuning algorithm that enhances bass performance without compromising vocal clarity.

There are four EQ modes to suit different preferences — Balanced, Serenade, Bass, and Bold. The device also supports 3D Spatial Audio for a more immersive listening experience.

Noise-free calls with AI-powered ENC

For better call quality, the Bullets Wireless Z3 includes AI-backed Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), which isolates the user’s voice from surrounding noise during calls.

Other key features and availability

Bluetooth 5.4 with Google Fast Pair support for quick Android connectivity Magnetic earbuds with auto-connect and power-off functionality IP55 rating for water and dust resistance Voice assistant support Two stylish colour options: Mambo Midnight and Samba Sunset

OnePlus responds to user demand

OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu stated that the Z3 launch is in response to growing demand in the affordable neckband segment. He highlighted OnePlus’ continued dominance in the Rs 1,500+ neckband category, referencing IDC Q1 2025 data.