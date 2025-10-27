OnePlus 15 launching today in China: What to expect? OnePlus 15 is set to launch today in China at 7 PM CST (which is around 4:30 PM IST). The event will be live-streamed globally, and Indian fans can watch it via the official OnePlus website or social media channels.

New Delhi:

OnePlus, one of the popular smartphone brands from China, will be announcing its latest flagship smartphone today. The new OnePlus 15 will be unleashed today in the Chinese market, and the live launch event is scheduled at 7 PM CST (which is around 4:30 PM IST) and will be streamed live on the OnePlus official website, Weibo, and presumably YouTube, the popular video streaming platform.

So if the Indian fans are willing to catch up to watch the global launch today in the evening, then they could explore and view it live.

Apart from the OnePlus 15, the company will also be launching the new OnePlus Ace 6, which is expected to reach the Indian market later (timeline unspecified) under the name of OnePlus 15R.

Why is the OnePlus 15 special?

OnePlus 15 is said to have a fresh out-of-the-box approach for the company, which will bring the in-house DetailMax image engine, i.e., Lumo, to China.

In contrast to models which were launched earlier, the upcoming smartphone will eliminate the Hasselblad-branded camera this time, marking a new camera direction for the company.

The smartphone comes with a new camera design with a square module, a microspace-grade nano-ceramic metal frame, and an IP68 dust and water resistance level.

The screen is confirmed to be a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, providing smoother graphics for gaming and content viewing.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which is promising next-generation performance and efficiency. It's also set to include a 7,300 mAh battery, providing extended use.

OnePlus 15 India: Launch and expected price

The global unveiling of the device (including the Indian market) is scheduled to take place on November 13 (2025). Although OnePlus has not announced the official price for the device yet, as per the rumours, it is indicated that the device will be priced at Rs 70,000 in India, just like its predecessor, the OnePlus 13.

With high-performance hardware, a premium build and new camera technology, the new OnePlus 15 is expected to set new standards for flagship devices in 2025.