OnePlus 13 tipped to feature upgraded Periscope camera and redesigned layout: What to expect?

The OnePlus 13 is rumoured to launch next month (October 2024) and it could be the company’s next big flagship. Reports have suggested that it might be among the first smartphones which will be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

As per the recent leaks, it has been revealed that the OnePlus 13 will bring significant camera upgrades and a fresh design, positioning it as a top contender in the premium smartphone segment.

Redesigned camera layout

As per the leaked image on Weibo by Digital Chat Station (tipster) it was shown that the upcoming OnePlus 13 is in a protective case, and further highlights a new camera layout.

Upgraded Periscope camera for improved photography

Unlike the OnePlus 12 and its predecessors, which had similar camera designs, the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a redesigned camera island. However, the exact shape of the module remains unclear due to the case covering it.

The upcoming smartphone is further rumoured to sport an upgraded periscope camera sensor, which will enhance the photography capabilities compared to the OnePlus 12. Although specific hardware details were not shared, the device is expected to use Oppo’s advanced image processing algorithms, similar to those anticipated in the upcoming Oppo Find X8 series.

Combined with OnePlus’ partnership with Hasselblad, these enhancements could make the OnePlus 13 a strong contender in mobile photography.

Expected camera specifications

Leaks suggest the OnePlus 13 will be equipped with:

50MP Primary Camera: Featuring a Sony LYT-808 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture

50MP Ultra-Wide Camera: For expansive shots

50MP Periscope Telephoto Lens: Offering 3x optical zoom

These camera upgrades, along with the latest imaging software, could elevate the OnePlus 13’s photographic performance.

So far, we have this much information to deliver, and anything is expected to unfold in the coming weeks (timeline unspecified). The OnePlus 13 could potentially set new standards in mobile photography when it launches.

