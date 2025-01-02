OnePlus 13 series India launch on 7 January: Price, Specifications, and live streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 13 series

OnePlus, one of the popular names in the smartphone market is set to host its Winter Event on January 7 (2025). The company is set to unveil its flagship smartphones, dubbed the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in the Indian market. After their successful launch in China, these premium handsets are generating buzz among Indian consumers. Furthermore, OnePlus will introduce its new OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which promises the latest technology and innovation.

OnePlus 13: Expected price in India

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be priced in the premium segment, ranging between Rs 67,000 and Rs 70,000.

When compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 12 has debuted at Rs 64,999. The slight increase in cost reflects significant hardware and feature upgrades, making it a competitive choice in the flagship smartphone market.

OnePlus 13: Key specifications

The OnePlus 13 boasts impressive specifications, including a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering blazing-fast performance for multitasking and gaming. For Photography, it is claimed that the photographer will appreciate its Hasselblad-co-engineered camera system, featuring three 50MP sensors: A primary lens with OIS for sharp, stabilized shots.

Telephoto lens for stunning zoom capabilities.

Ultra-wide sensor for capturing expansive views. On the battery front, it is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and further supports 100W fast charging, which enables the users to power up quickly.

How to watch the OnePlus winter event live?

The highly anticipated OnePlus Winter Event will be streamed live on January 7.

Fans and tech enthusiasts could tune in via the company’s official website or YouTube channel to witness the unveiling of these cutting-edge devices.

