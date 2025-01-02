Republic Day 2025 Parade: Ticket Booking Opens – Here's how to secure your seat

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Republic Day 2025 Parade

India is all set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2025. The day is dedicated to the constitution of India with grand festivities, including the iconic parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The Ministry of Defense has announced that ticket bookings for the parade and associated events, like the Beating Retreat ceremony, are open for the commoners from today itself. Hence, you can book your tickets online or offline with ease.

Republic Day events: Ticket prices

The Ministry of Defense has made tickets available at affordable prices for the public:

Republic Day Parade: Rs 100 and Rs 20 per ticket. Beating Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal: Rs 20 per ticket. Beating Retreat Ceremony: Rs 100 per ticket.

Booking timelines

Online ticket booking is available from January 2 till January 11, 2025- giving enough time for the citizens to reserve their spot at the once-in-a-year kind of parade.

How to book tickets online from your home

If you are booking your tickets for the Republic Day event then you do not have to hassle anymore, as it used to be earlier. Here are some quick steps to follow and secure your tickets online:

Visit the official website: Head to the Ministry of Defense's official invitation portal at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. Select your event: Choose tickets for the Republic Day Parade or the Beating Retreat ceremony. Provide details: Enter your ID and mobile number. Make payment: Complete the payment process online based on the number of tickets you wish to book.

Booking through the mobile app

For smartphone users, tickets could be booked via a mobile app, without any trouble:

Download the ‘Aamantran’ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Enter your information and choose your desired event tickets. Make the payment online to complete your booking.

Offline ticket booking

For those who are looking for offline methods, physical booths and counters have been set up at various locations across Delhi. To book tickets in person, bring an original photo ID and purchase your tickets directly from these counters.

