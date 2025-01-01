Poco X7 5G series launch date confirmed: Key features and specifications revealed

Follow us on Image Source : POCO Poco X7 5G series

The Poco X7 5G series is all set to launch in India on January 9, featuring two exciting models: the Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G. Both smartphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart, with Poco offering a sneak peek into the design and key features of the upcoming devices.

Poco X7: Design and build

Poco’s latest teasers highlight unique design elements for both models. The Poco X7 5G comes with a centrally located squircle-shaped rear camera setup, while the X7 Pro features a pill-shaped camera module with circular slots at the top-left corner. The devices will sport Poco's signature black and yellow colour scheme, with additional colour options expected for both models. The base Poco X7 may arrive in silver and green, while the Pro variant is expected to showcase a dual-tone black and green finish.

Poco X7: Performance and hardware

The Poco X7 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor, ensuring smooth performance for heavy tasks and gaming. The standard Poco X7 is likely to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset. Both phones are expected to offer a robust camera setup, with the Pro model featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, possibly with a Sony IMX882 sensor. The standard version may sport a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies. Both devices are said to come with an IP68 rating, making them resistant to water and dust.

Poco X7: Display and battery

The Poco X7 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The X7 Pro variant is set to include a CrystalRez 1.5K AMOLED screen with similar dimensions. When it comes to battery, the Poco X7 will pack a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging, while the Pro model will offer a larger 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging capabilities, ensuring longer usage and faster recharge times.

With powerful specifications and an eye-catching design, the Poco X7 5G series is expected to make a big splash in the Indian market upon its release.

