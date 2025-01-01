Follow us on Image Source : FILE From UPI limits to WhatsApp support, key rule changes effective from January 1, 2025

With the start of the New Year 2025, several significant changes have been implemented by TRAI on digital payments, WhatsApp and Amazon Prime. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced a user-friendly update for UPI payments, WhatsApp and Amazon Prime users will be facing new limitations. Here’s a breakdown of the changes effective January 1, 2025.

UPI 123Pay limit increased

The RBI has doubled the transaction limit for UPI 123Pay, a service catering to feature phone users. Previously, the maximum transfer limit was Rs 5,000 per transaction, but it has now been raised to Rs 10,000. For smartphone users, the daily transaction cap remains at Rs 1 lakh, while essential services like hospital payments enjoy an extended limit of up to Rs 5 lakh.

WhatsApp Ends support for older smartphones

From today, WhatsApp has stopped functioning on devices running Android KitKat, Google’s decade-old operating system. This move aims to address security concerns associated with outdated systems. Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, had announced this decision months ago.

Popular brands like Samsung, Motorola, HTC, LG, and Sony that still use Android KitKat are now incompatible with WhatsApp. Users of these older devices will need to upgrade to newer smartphones to continue accessing the messaging app.

Amazon Prime video device limit introduced

Amazon Prime Video has imposed new restrictions on simultaneous device usage. Starting January 1, users can stream content on a maximum of two TVs at the same time. To access Prime Video on more than two TVs, users will need an additional membership. The company has not revealed whether this limit applies to mobile devices, leaving some questions unanswered.

These updates mark a shift in how digital platforms cater to their users, emphasizing both convenience and enhanced security. Make sure to review these changes and adjust accordingly to continue enjoying uninterrupted services.

