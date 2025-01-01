Starlink Satellite Internet to launch in India soon as Spectrum allocation nears completion

Follow us on Image Source : STARLINK Elon Musk's Starlink set to launch Satellite Internet in India: Timeline and other details

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite broadband service is all set to enter the Indian market, as telecom regulators are preparing to allocate spectrum for satellite internet services. With this, users in India can soon enjoy high-speed internet connectivity via satellite, even in areas without mobile networks or optical fibre access. However, alongside Starlink, other telecom giants such as Jio Satcom, Airtel OneWeb, and Amazon Kuiper are also vying for a piece of the satellite broadband market.

Spectrum allocation for Starlink Satellite Internet Service nears completion

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is preparing to make decisions on the allocation of spectrum for satellite broadband services after receiving recommendations from the telecom regulator by December 15, 2024. Spectrum allocation is expected to follow a process similar to that of 2G services, though Jio and Airtel advocate for the allocation through an auction model.

For now, Starlink, which launched its satellite internet service in countries like the US, Europe, and Australia, is aiming to complete the regulatory compliances to begin operations in India. The company had filed for permission to launch satellite broadband in India as early as 2022. Recent statements from Starlink suggest that all required compliances will be fulfilled shortly, paving the way for a service launch soon.

Jio, Airtel, and Amazon prepare for competition in Satellite internet space

Both Jio and Airtel have completed their regulatory processes, which makes them ready to kick-start satellite broadband services once spectrum is allocated. On the other hand, Starlink and Amazon Kuiper are in the process of finalizing their compliance with Indian regulations before they can roll out services.

The Union Communications Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, confirmed that a decision regarding the spectrum allocation could be made by the end of January 2025. The decision will be crucial in determining when satellite internet services will officially launch in India. Once operational, satellite broadband will be a game-changer, offering users in remote areas access to fast, reliable internet.

