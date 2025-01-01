Wednesday, January 01, 2025
     
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Z Flip FE spotted ahead of 2025 launch

Samsung appears to be gearing up for the launch of new versions of its popular devices, with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Z Flip FE reportedly spotted in the GSMA database. Both models are expected to hit the market in the latter half of 2025, continuing the legacy.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 01, 2025 14:08 IST, Updated : Jan 01, 2025 14:08 IST
Samsung
Image Source : FILE Samsung

Samsung seems to be working on new versions of its popular devices, with both the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and a Galaxy Z Flip FE allegedly spotted in the GSMA database. These new models are expected to launch in the second half of 2025, following in the footsteps of their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: With a rotating bezel expected

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic model was recently found in the GSMA IMEI database under the model number SM-L505U, which follows Samsung's usual numbering convention for smartwatches. This device is likely to feature a rotating bezel, which has been a signature feature of previous Classic models. Samsung had skipped the Pro and Classic editions with its Galaxy Watch 7 series, but it seems the company will bring back this variant in the upcoming launch.

Galaxy Z Flip FE: Budget-friendly foldable smartphone

In addition to the new smartwatch, a Galaxy Z Flip FE model, with the model number SM-F761B, was also spotted in the database. The suffix "B" indicates that this will be the international version of the foldable phone. Expected to be a budget-friendly version of the Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Z Flip FE will likely be paired with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 next year. It is anticipated to feature Samsung's Exynos 2500 series chipset for improved performance.

What to expect from Samsung's upcoming devices

Samsung fans can look forward to exciting new additions to the Galaxy lineup with the return of the rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and the introduction of a more affordable foldable option with the Galaxy Z Flip FE. Both devices are expected to be part of Samsung’s plans for the second half of 2025.

 

ALSO READ: BSNL launches BiTV: Watch 300+ live TV channels for free on your smartphone

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 set to launch with AI features and IP69 Rating: Details

The Galaxy Ring 2 is likely to be unveiled at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for January 22, 2025. The ring was officially launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the July Galaxy Unpacked event and became available in India in October.

