Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 set to launch with AI features and IP69 Rating: Details

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Ring 2

Samsung, one of the leading brands in the consumer electronic space, is set to launch its next-generation smart ring, the Galaxy Ring 2, packed with advanced features and improved durability. Following the success of the Galaxy Ring, the company aims to offer users an even more refined experience. If leaks are to be believed, the Galaxy Ring 2 may debut during the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22.

Bigger size range and AI upgrades

The Galaxy Ring 2 is expected to expand its size options, increasing from the current nine sizes to eleven. This change ensures a better fit for more users. Additionally, Samsung is rumoured to incorporate advanced artificial intelligence features, making the smart ring more intuitive and versatile than its predecessor.

Improved battery life and durability

One of the most notable upgrades is the enhanced battery capacity. Reports suggest the Galaxy Ring 2 will offer up to 7 days of usage on a single charge. The smart ring will retain its titanium frame and waterproof capabilities but with a significant improvement – an IP69 rating for even better water resistance compared to the Galaxy Ring's IP68 rating.

Launch timeline and history

Samsung first teased its smart ring concept in January 2024, followed by its unveiling at the Mobile World Congress. The original Galaxy Ring was launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2024 and became available in India in October. Following this timeline, the Galaxy Ring 2 is likely to follow a similar launch and sales strategy.

What to expect?

With its AI-driven upgrades, wider size options, improved battery life, and IP69 rating, the Galaxy Ring 2 promises to redefine smart wearables. Fans eagerly await its official unveiling, potentially marking another milestone in Samsung's innovation journey.

ALSO READ: Strict SIM rules announced to combat cyber fraud

To safeguard crores of mobile users, DoT has initiated actions to prevent cyber crimes linked to SIM card misuse. As part of this initiative, a comprehensive blacklist is being prepared, targeting individuals involved in fraudulent activities such as obtaining SIMs in others' names and more.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Pad launched with a power bank-like battery: Details here

OnePlus Pad has been launched in the home market and it is equipped with a massive battery which is similar to a power bank, and enables the users to enjoy all-day usage on a single charge.