Saturday, December 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 set to launch with AI features and IP69 Rating: Details

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 set to launch with AI features and IP69 Rating: Details

The Galaxy Ring 2 is likely to be unveiled at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for January 22, 2025. The ring was officially launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the July Galaxy Unpacked event and became available in India in October.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 28, 2024 15:47 IST, Updated : Dec 28, 2024 15:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring 2
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Ring 2

Samsung, one of the leading brands in the consumer electronic space, is set to launch its next-generation smart ring, the Galaxy Ring 2, packed with advanced features and improved durability. Following the success of the Galaxy Ring, the company aims to offer users an even more refined experience. If leaks are to be believed, the Galaxy Ring 2 may debut during the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22.

Bigger size range and AI upgrades

The Galaxy Ring 2 is expected to expand its size options, increasing from the current nine sizes to eleven. This change ensures a better fit for more users. Additionally, Samsung is rumoured to incorporate advanced artificial intelligence features, making the smart ring more intuitive and versatile than its predecessor.

Improved battery life and durability

One of the most notable upgrades is the enhanced battery capacity. Reports suggest the Galaxy Ring 2 will offer up to 7 days of usage on a single charge. The smart ring will retain its titanium frame and waterproof capabilities but with a significant improvement – an IP69 rating for even better water resistance compared to the Galaxy Ring's IP68 rating.

Launch timeline and history

Samsung first teased its smart ring concept in January 2024, followed by its unveiling at the Mobile World Congress. The original Galaxy Ring was launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2024 and became available in India in October. Following this timeline, the Galaxy Ring 2 is likely to follow a similar launch and sales strategy.

What to expect?

With its AI-driven upgrades, wider size options, improved battery life, and IP69 rating, the Galaxy Ring 2 promises to redefine smart wearables. Fans eagerly await its official unveiling, potentially marking another milestone in Samsung's innovation journey.

 

ALSO READ: Strict SIM rules announced to combat cyber fraud

Related Stories
Samsung Galaxy S25 camera details revealed: What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy S25 camera details revealed: What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with 50MP camera gets massive price cut on Amazon, Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with 50MP camera gets massive price cut on Amazon, Flipkart

Samsung XR Glasses expected to launch in January 2025 along with Galaxy S25 series

Samsung XR Glasses expected to launch in January 2025 along with Galaxy S25 series

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets significant price drop, now available for Rs 4,353 per month

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets significant price drop, now available for Rs 4,353 per month

Samsung challenges Apple Vision Pro, unveils its Moohan XR headset

Samsung challenges Apple Vision Pro, unveils its Moohan XR headset

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature slimmest bezels, set to challenge iPhone 16 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature slimmest bezels, set to challenge iPhone 16 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE gets first price cut, now available under Rs 55,000

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE gets first price cut, now available under Rs 55,000

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price drops by 51 per cent: Here’s the new price

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price drops by 51 per cent: Here’s the new price

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Thinnest smartphone with a unique camera design

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Thinnest smartphone with a unique camera design

To safeguard crores of mobile users, DoT has initiated actions to prevent cyber crimes linked to SIM card misuse. As part of this initiative, a comprehensive blacklist is being prepared, targeting individuals involved in fraudulent activities such as obtaining SIMs in others' names and more.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Pad launched with a power bank-like battery: Details here

OnePlus Pad has been launched in the home market and it is equipped with a massive battery which is similar to a power bank, and enables the users to enjoy all-day usage on a single charge.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement