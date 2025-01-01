Wednesday, January 01, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for January 1, 2025: A new year gift for gamers

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for January 1, 2025: A new year gift for gamers

With Free Fire Max keeping the spirit of the original game alive in India, Garena’s New Year gift of redeem codes is sure to thrill players. Gamers are eagerly awaiting the potential comeback of Free Fire India, which promises to make the battle royale landscape even more exciting.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 01, 2025 11:12 IST, Updated : Jan 01, 2025 11:12 IST
Garena Free Fire Max
Image Source : GARENA FREE FIRE MAX Garena Free Fire Max

Garena has delighted its fan base by releasing new redeem codes for its popular game, Free Fire Max, on New Year 2025. While the original Free Fire remains banned in India, its enhanced version, Free Fire Max, continues to entertain Indian gamers with exciting gameplay and improved graphics.

Free Fire India: A possible comeback

It was reported recently that Garena is preparing to reintroduce its Battle Royale game Free Fire in India under the new name, "Free Fire India"  title. The game was banned in 2022 under IT Act 69A due to security concerns but was immensely popular among Indian players, boasting millions of active users.

While the original Free Fire remains inaccessible on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, Free Fire Max, with similar gameplay but better graphics, is still available for download in India.

New Redeem codes for Free Fire Max

On January 1, 2025, Garena released several redeem codes for Free Fire Max. These codes allow players to claim free in-game rewards, such as skins, characters, and weapons. However, these codes come with specific conditions:

 

  • They are valid for a limited time.
  • They are region-specific, meaning codes from other regions may not work.
  • Errors while redeeming may occur if the codes have expired or are used in the wrong region.

Redeem Codes for January 1, 2025

  1. FFM2N0E2W5YAERA
  2. BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA
  3. 68SZRP57IY4T2AH
  4. V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7
  5. NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1
  6. VQRB39SHXW10IM8
  7. CT6P42J7GRH50Y8
  8. 590XATDKPVRG28N
  9. 2W9FVBM36O5QGTK
  10. WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V
  11. 4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

Players can redeem these codes to claim rewards in just a few steps:

  1. Visit the official Free Fire rewards redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/.
  2. Log in using your Free Fire account credentials.
  3. Locate the redeem banner and click on it.
  4. Enter the redeem code and press the "Confirm" button.
  5. Successful redemption will process the rewards, which will be credited within 24 hours.

ALSO READ: Spotify under fire: Pornographic content found in Search Results

Spotify is again in the news because of explicit and pornographic material discovered on the app. The controversy erupted when a Reddit user shared a screenshot of a pornographic video appearing in search suggestions for rapper M.I.A. Although the specific video was removed later.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement