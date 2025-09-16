OnePlus 13 gets Rs 12,000 price cut, will be available for Rs 57,999: Where to buy OnePlus 13 was launched earlier this year. The smartphone comes with flagship features and will be available with a huge discount during the sale.

New Delhi:

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is set to begin on September 23, offering major discounts on premium smartphones. One of the highlights is the OnePlus 13, which will be available with a significant Rs 12,000 discount.

The OnePlus 13 was launched earlier this year and comes in three storage options in India:

12GB RAM + 256GB (starting at Rs 72,999)

16GB RAM + 512GB (Rs 76,999)

24GB RAM + 1TB (Rs 89,999)

This flagship phone is available in Midnight Ocean, Arctic Dawn, and Black Eclipse colours.

Currently listed on Amazon for Rs 69,999, the smartphone's price will drop to just Rs 57,999 during the sale. This price includes bank offers, though the specific details of those offers have not yet been announced.

OnePlus 13 features

Display and Design: The phone features a 6.88-inch QHD+ ProXDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also has an IP68/IP69 rating, meaning it can withstand being submerged in water.

Performance and Battery: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the OnePlus 13 supports up to 1TB of storage with 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 6000mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Cameras: The phone is equipped with a triple camera system on the back: 50MP main camera 50MP ultra-wide camera 50MP telephoto camera

For selfies and video calls, there's a 32MP front-facing camera.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available for under Rs 18,000, which includes a discount of more than Rs 5,500 on the mid-range 5G smartphone launched in April 2024. The device features a powerful 5,500mAh battery and offers up to 8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage.

ALSO READ:

Samsung begins official One UI 8 rollout for Galaxy devices: Check out all new features

Check your Android phone's health for free with these secret codes