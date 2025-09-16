Check your Android phone's health for free with these secret codes Android smartphone users can easily check the health of their devices by dialing specific secret codes. This process is akin to a full body check-up for humans, but the best part is that it won't cost you a single rupee.

New Delhi:

Smartphones have become a fundamental part of our lives. They are no longer just for making calls, sending messages, or watching videos; they are essential tools for UPI payments, banking, booking travel, and creating content. A minor defect in your phone can feel like a major disruption, often leading to a quick trip to the service center or a repair shop to get it fixed as soon as possible.

To avoid such issues, it's crucial to check your smartphone's health regularly. Just as you would get a full body check-up for yourself, you can also perform a complete diagnostic test on your phone. All you need to do is dial a few secret codes to easily check the health of your phone's sensors, display, battery, processor, and more.

How to check your phone's health

The majority of smartphone users today are on the Android operating system, with popular brands like Google Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Motorola. If you own a smartphone from any of these brands, you can check its health by following the simple steps below.

Open the phone dialer app on your smartphone.

Enter the specific secret code for your phone's brand on the dial pad.

A diagnostics menu will then appear on your screen.

Follow the on-screen instructions to check the health of various components like the display, battery, and sensors.

Secret codes for different brands

Here are the secret codes you can use to check your device's health, organised by brand:

Google Pixel: *#*#7287#*#*

Samsung: *#0*#

OnePlus: *#*#4636#*#*

Realme: *#899#

Oppo: *#800# or *#*#800#*#*

Vivo: *#*#4636#*#*

Xiaomi: *#*#64663#*#* or *#*#6484#*#*

Motorola: *#*#2486#*#*

