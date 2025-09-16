OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets massive discount, now available for Rs 5,500 less: How to get this deal

There has been a significant price cut on the OnePlus Nord CE 4, with a discount of more than Rs 5,500 on the 5G smartphone. This mid-range phone, which was launched in April 2024, is now available for less than Rs 18,000 on the e-commerce website Amazon. The device features a powerful 5,500mAh battery and is offered with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 price cut
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The phone was originally launched at Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively. After a permanent price cut of Rs 4,500, the starting price of the phone is now Rs 19,499.
Additionally, a bank discount of Rs 1,250 is being offered, which brings the effective starting price down to just Rs 18,249.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 features
|OnePlus Nord CE4
|Features
|Display
|6.7-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
|Storage
|8GB, 256GB
|Battery
|5,500mAh, 100W
|Camera
|50MP + 8MP, 16MP
|OS
|Android 14, OxygenOS
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz high refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of up to 1,100nits.
Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the phone offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on OxygenOS, which is based on Android 14.
For power, the device packs a large 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. For photography, it features a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary camera. A 16MP camera is provided on the front for selfies and video calls.
