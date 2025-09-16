OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets massive discount, now available for Rs 5,500 less: How to get this deal The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G is now available for the lowest price ever. This impressive phone can be purchased for more than Rs 5,500 discount on its regular price. Additionally, there are various bank and exchange offers available when buying this phone.

New Delhi:

There has been a significant price cut on the OnePlus Nord CE 4, with a discount of more than Rs 5,500 on the 5G smartphone. This mid-range phone, which was launched in April 2024, is now available for less than Rs 18,000 on the e-commerce website Amazon. The device features a powerful 5,500mAh battery and is offered with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 price cut

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The phone was originally launched at Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively. After a permanent price cut of Rs 4,500, the starting price of the phone is now Rs 19,499.

Additionally, a bank discount of Rs 1,250 is being offered, which brings the effective starting price down to just Rs 18,249.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 features

OnePlus Nord CE4 Features Display 6.7-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Storage 8GB, 256GB Battery 5,500mAh, 100W Camera 50MP + 8MP, 16MP OS Android 14, OxygenOS

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz high refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of up to 1,100nits.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the phone offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on OxygenOS, which is based on Android 14.

For power, the device packs a large 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. For photography, it features a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary camera. A 16MP camera is provided on the front for selfies and video calls.

