iPhone 17 Pro Max in cosmic orange goes out of stock in US and India

Apple's new iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange has seen incredibly high demand, selling out within three days of pre-booking in the US and India, according to company staff. In India, the entire iPhone 17 Pro Max series, including the Cosmic Orange colour, is currently unavailable for in-store pickup at Apple's official retail locations. An Apple specialist noted that the Cosmic Orange devices sold out quickly due to a large volume of pre-orders.

"I'm very sorry to inform you, but due to the large number of pre-orders, all the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max models are being sold very fast, which is why they are not available in any storage variant," the specialist said, adding that the deep blue color is still available at some stores.

The specialist apologised for the inconvenience and stated that the company is working to restock the orange color as soon as possible. Apple has not yet responded to an email query regarding the matter.

iPhone 17 Series availability and pricing

The iPhone 17 series, priced between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900, will be available for customers who pre-booked starting September 19. According to the specialist, a limited number of devices will also be available for walk-in customers on September 19 on a first-come, first-served basis.

For customers who missed the pre-booking window, devices can still be ordered for home delivery, with a projected delivery date of after October 7. Pre-orders for the devices began on September 12.

In the US, the iPhone 17 series is priced between $799 (approximately Rs 70,370) and $1,999 (approximately Rs 1.76 lakh).

Production details

Foxconn, the primary producer of iPhones, has manufacturing facilities in China and India. The iPhones produced in India are currently shipped to meet the demands of the US market. Apple recently started production of the iPhone 17 series at its Bangalore facility. According to multiple sources, Apple plans to increase its iPhone production to 60 million units this year, up from 35-40 million units in 2024-25.

