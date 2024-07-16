OnePlus 12 gets massive price cut: Here's how to get the device at a discounted price

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 12

If you are a OnePlus fan then this is the right time to upgrade to a better and smarter smartphone from the company. The company is set to office its high-end devices at a relatively decent price cut. It has been witnessed recently that OnePlus 12 is now available at a significant discount on Amazon India, a popular e-commerce place. This is considered an ideal time and perfect opportunity to upgrade your device with a flagship handset.

The ongoing sale on Amazon has slashed the price of the OnePlus 12, making it more accessible to potential buyers. Here’s everything you need to know:

Amazon discount on OnePlus 12

The Amazon sale has reduced the OnePlus 12's price from its original launch price of Rs 64,999 to Rs 57,999- this is offering a direct discount of Rs 7,000. Furthermore, ICICI bank credit card holders could receive an extra Rs 7,000 discount, by bringing the overall price down even further.

This substantial price cut was presented as an appealing opportunity for those looking to acquire a high-performance smartphone at a reduced cost.

OnePlus 12: Features

The OnePlus 12 was launched at a price tag of Rs 64,999 and comes with two storage configurations: a maximum of up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and it comes with a Hasselblad-tuned camera system. The smartphone runs on the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 OS and it is available in two colour variants- Flowy Emerald and Silky Black.

The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is said to be Qualcomm's fastest mobile processor to date, which ensures exceptional performance for demanding applications and multitasking.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC wired charging- providing quick and efficient power replenishment. The device runs on OxygenOS 14, offering a clean software experience which is customized on top of Android 14.

For photography, the OnePlus 12 comes with a versatile triple-lens setup on the rear end, led by a 50MP main shooter, a 64MP telephoto shooter, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 32MP front-facing camera.

The device has a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO OLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and it further has a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

The smartphone comes with a combination of high-end specifications and the recent price reduction, and it is said to be an even more attractive option for buyers who are seeking a premium smartphone.

