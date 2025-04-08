Nothing's budget smartphone, CMF Phone 2, to arrive this month: What to expect CMF will launch its Phone 2 along with its audio products later in April. The company has not yet revealed many details about the smartphone, but it will have a similar design to Phone 1.

Nothing recently launched its Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro in India, and just a month later, the company announced the release date for new budget devices under its sub-brand, CMF. Through a social media post, CMF revealed that it will unveil the Phone 2 Pro later this month, along with a new lineup of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, including the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus.

CMF Phone 2 Pro India launch date

According to a post from CMF on X (formerly Twitter), the CMF Phone 2 Pro is set to be unveiled in India and other global markets on April 28 at 6:30 PM IST. This new smartphone will take the place of the CMF Phone 1, which launched in 2023. Alongside the Phone 2 Pro, the company will also introduce three new audio products: the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.

CMF Phone 2 details

The company has yet to share detailed specifications for the CMF Phone 2 Pro. However, a teaser has revealed the back panel design of the upcoming smartphone. It features plastic edges and a screw that secures the redesigned rear panel. The image showcases a glossy rear panel with a matte finish, complemented by the CMF by Nothing logo at the bottom left side. Expectations are high that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will build on the features of its predecessor, enhancing the overall user experience.

Meanwhile, Nothing has recently released an exciting update for its Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro models. This new update introduces a feature called Camera Capture, which makes it easier for users to quickly grab important information using their smartphone's camera. With this feature, you can take a picture of text, and the phone will automatically recognise and extract the details for you.

