Samsung Galaxy S25, Pixel 9 Series get Google Gemini Live feature: How it benefits you Gemini Live feature is now available on Samsung and Pixel flagship devices, and the company plans to roll it out to all Gemini Advanced subscribers using Android devices soon.

Last year at Google I/O, the tech giant unveiled its Gemini Live feature, allowing users to have real-time conversations with Gemini about anything displayed on their phone's screen or captured by its camera. The rollout of this feature began in March and is now becoming available to users of the Gemini app on Pixel 9 and Samsung S25 devices. The company plans to extend this feature to all Gemini Advanced subscribers using Android devices soon. According to the company’s blog, users can engage in natural, fluid conversations with Gemini in over 45 different languages.

How to use Gemini Live

The Gemini Live feature lets you show Gemini what's on your screen and chat about it. This functionality works for files, images, and YouTube videos. To get started, users simply need to open the Gemini app on their compatible devices and point the camera at things they want help with. By focusing the camera, users can receive suggestions on how to organise their items and optimise their space, or they can share their screens while browsing online retailers for personalised style advice.

For example, if you’re feeling overwhelmed with cleaning, you can aim your camera at a cluttered drawer, a messy closet, or an overflowing shelf. Gemini will offer suggestions on how to categorise items, maximize space, or even help identify what to donate or discard.

Additionally, users can share their screens with Gemini Live to gain insights. If you find yourself stuck in a creative rut and want to brainstorm, just show your photos to Gemini by sharing your screen. You could display images of something that inspires you, like the textures of a tree or the vibrant colors of a bustling market, and ask Gemini to ignite ideas for designs, creative writing, or even crafts.

