Nothing Phone 3a Lite launching on October 29: Affordable entry-level phone with LED design teased Nothing has officially confirmed the launch of its new budget smartphone- the Phone 3a Lite- on October 29 at 6:30 PM IST. The device will serve as the company’s most affordable model yet, expected to be priced around Rs 20,000.

New Delhi:

Nothing, a London-based technology brand, has revealed its new Phone 3a Lite smartphone will arrive worldwide on October 29. The company posted a teaser on X (previously Twitter) that includes a short video that showcases a glowing LED at the rear, and it suggests it might have a reduced Glyph-style lighting system.

The teaser has the slogan "Light up the everyday," indicating that the Lite model will have reduced but efficient LED lights for alerts and notifications.

Design and features: Expectations

Although the official design hasn't been revealed completely, the Phone 3a Lite will likely maintain Nothing's transparent back and minimalistic design. As per the rumours, it is indicated that the device may use smaller LEDs instead of the full Glyph interface to save costs and power consumption.

The smartphone is expected to be available in two colour variants – black and white – following Nothing's past releases.

Performance and display

Based on Geekbench listings, Nothing Phone 3a Lite would be fuelled by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone may feature a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery, much like the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which it's speculated to be modelled after.

Expected price and software details

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite will likely cost around Rs 20,000 and it will sit between the Phone 3a and the CMF lineup.

Interestingly enough, Nothing just declared that it will start shipping pre-installed third-party apps such as Instagram on its affordable devices — a change in tactic from its normal clean UI approach. The Phone 3a Lite could be one of the first models to have this change.

It will operate Nothing OS 4.0, which includes the new Lock Glimpse feature that showcases dynamic wallpapers according to user interest, although privacy features will still be available.