Nokia C21 Plus launched at Rs 10,299: All you need to know

Nokia C21 Plus is the latest addition to the popular C-series smartphone family from HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones. Starting at Rs. 10,299, the new smartphone claims to have a long-lasting battery and a robust build quality.

C21 Plus smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ play, and runs on Android 11 (Go edition), a streamlined version of the Android operating system that facilitates fast download speeds, without sacrificing the battery.

The handset is backed with a 5,050 mAh battery and is protected with an IP52-rated for extra protection from dirt, dust and water droplets.

On the photography front, the C21 Plus comes with a 13MP dual camera with HDR technology that captures memorable moments in stunning detail, whilst different modes like Portrait, Panorama and Beautification assist in creating professional-looking photos you can keep forever.

The handset further comes with two years of quarterly security updates as a standard to keep everything safe.

Pricing and availability

Nokia C21 Plus is available in two colour variants- Dark Cyan and Warm Grey.

The handset comes in two variants

3GB RAM + 32 GB storage is priced at Rs 10,299

4GB RAM + 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 11,299

The handset is available across multiple retail stores, eCommerce, and Nokia.com. Also, there is a limited period offer of Free Nokia Wired Buds on purchase from Nokia.com.

