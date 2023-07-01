Saturday, July 01, 2023
     
Nokia and Apple sign agreement for patent licensing: Know what it means?

Apple and Nokia have a background of legal conflicts, starting when Apple sued Nokia in 2009, accusing them of copying the iPhone, and Nokia retaliated with its own copyright violation lawsuit.

Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2023
Nokia and Apple sign agreement for patent licensing: Know what it means?

Nokia and Apple have entered a new patent license agreement that will replace their existing agreement set to expire at the end of 2023. The two companies have a history of legal disputes, with Apple initially suing Nokia in 2009 for alleged iPhone copying, while Nokia countersued for copyright violations. However, they settled their differences in 2011 and reached another settlement in 2017 after filing lawsuits against each other.

Under the new license pact, Nokia's essential inventions in 5G and other technologies will be covered, and Apple will make payments to Nokia over a multi-year period.

Nokia Technologies President, Jenni Lukander, expressed delight at the conclusion of the long-term patent license agreement and highlighted Nokia's contributions to cellular standards and other technologies.

“We are delighted to have concluded a long-term patent license agreement with Apple on an amicable basis. The agreement reflects the strength of Nokia’s patent portfolio, decades-long investments in R&D, and contributions to cellular standards and other technologies,” said Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies.

ALSO READ: Microsoft releases Windows Copilot preview with AI Assistance for insiders

Reportedly, Nokia has invested over 140 billion euros in research and development since 2000, resulting in an industry-leading patent portfolio comprising approximately 20,000 patent families. Among these, more than 5,500 patent families are declared essential to 5G technology. Nokia adheres to the principle of contributing its inventions to open standards and, in return, licenses them on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms.

In the previous 2016 lawsuit, Nokia had accused Apple of infringing on numerous patents it owned, including those owned by Nokia subsidiaries. However, since 2011, Apple and Nokia have maintained a licensing deal in place following the settlement of their last patent dispute.

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg unveils secure chat history transfer for WhatsApp: Here's all you need to know

This new patent license agreement between Nokia and Apple signifies a positive development in their relationship. With this resolution, both companies can focus on further innovation and development in their respective fields while benefiting from a mutually beneficial partnership.

Inputs from IANS

