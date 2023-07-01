Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft releases Windows Copilot preview with AI Assistance for insiders

Microsoft has announced the availability of an early preview of Windows Copilot, an AI-powered personal assistant, to Windows 11 Dev Channel Insiders. This announcement came during the Build conference, where Microsoft introduced Windows Copilot as a centralized AI assistance tool.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that the initial preview of Windows Copilot in the Dev Channel would focus on the integrated UI experience. Additional functionality will be added in future previews. To access Windows Copilot, users can click a taskbar button or use the WIN + C keyboard shortcut.

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg unveils secure chat history transfer for WhatsApp: Here's all you need to know

Once launched, the Windows Copilot panel remains pinned to the side of the screen, allowing users to access it while operating other applications. With Windows 11 Copilot, users can issue commands and have the AI automatically modify settings or perform actions within the operating system.

According to the company, some example commands include switching to dark mode, enabling do not disturb mode, taking a screenshot, summarizing a website, writing a story, or creating an image.

Currently, Windows Copilot offers a limited set of Windows settings plugins and does not support third-party plugins. However, the company plans to include more features and enhance the Windows Copilot experience based on feedback from Windows Insiders.

ALSO READ: Meta's 'Why Am I Seeing This?' feature now on Reels- Instagram and Facebook

To use Copilot, users need Windows Build 23493 or a higher version in the Dev Channel, along with Microsoft Edge version 115.0.1901.150 or newer.

As the preview progresses, Windows Insiders will have the opportunity to provide feedback and contribute to the development of Windows Copilot. This Step-by-step process will enable Microsoft to refine the feature and ensure it meets the needs and expectations of users.

Latest Technology News