Saturday, July 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Microsoft releases Windows Copilot preview with AI Assistance for insiders

Microsoft releases Windows Copilot preview with AI Assistance for insiders

With Windows Copilot, Microsoft aims to deliver a more user-friendly and efficient Windows 11 experience, empowering users with AI assistance that simplifies their interactions with the operating system.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2023 11:25 IST
windows 11 preview build, windows copilot, windows insider preview, microsoft news, tech news
Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft releases Windows Copilot preview with AI Assistance for insiders

Microsoft has announced the availability of an early preview of Windows Copilot, an AI-powered personal assistant, to Windows 11 Dev Channel Insiders. This announcement came during the Build conference, where Microsoft introduced Windows Copilot as a centralized AI assistance tool.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that the initial preview of Windows Copilot in the Dev Channel would focus on the integrated UI experience. Additional functionality will be added in future previews. To access Windows Copilot, users can click a taskbar button or use the WIN + C keyboard shortcut.

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg unveils secure chat history transfer for WhatsApp: Here's all you need to know

Once launched, the Windows Copilot panel remains pinned to the side of the screen, allowing users to access it while operating other applications. With Windows 11 Copilot, users can issue commands and have the AI automatically modify settings or perform actions within the operating system.

According to the company, some example commands include switching to dark mode, enabling do not disturb mode, taking a screenshot, summarizing a website, writing a story, or creating an image. 

Currently, Windows Copilot offers a limited set of Windows settings plugins and does not support third-party plugins. However, the company plans to include more features and enhance the Windows Copilot experience based on feedback from Windows Insiders.

Related Stories
Microsoft Teams unveils public preview of collaborative notes Feature: Know what it is?

Microsoft Teams unveils public preview of collaborative notes Feature: Know what it is?

Microsoft introduces AI-powered Outlook app as replacement for Mail and Calendar apps on Windows 11

Microsoft introduces AI-powered Outlook app as replacement for Mail and Calendar apps on Windows 11

Significant updates from US tech giants after PM's 'Hi-Tech Handshake': Know everything

Significant updates from US tech giants after PM's 'Hi-Tech Handshake': Know everything

Enhance your meetings with animated backgrounds on Microsoft Teams

Enhance your meetings with animated backgrounds on Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Windows 11 tests feature allowing users to sign in to websites using passkeys

Microsoft Windows 11 tests feature allowing users to sign in to websites using passkeys

Microsoft Xbox Series S 1TB to go on sale from September 1: Price revealed

Microsoft Xbox Series S 1TB to go on sale from September 1: Price revealed

ALSO READ: Meta's 'Why Am I Seeing This?' feature now on Reels- Instagram and Facebook

To use Copilot, users need Windows Build 23493 or a higher version in the Dev Channel, along with Microsoft Edge version 115.0.1901.150 or newer.

As the preview progresses, Windows Insiders will have the opportunity to provide feedback and contribute to the development of Windows Copilot. This Step-by-step process will enable Microsoft to refine the feature and ensure it meets the needs and expectations of users.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News