'Noise Two' wireless headphones launched at Rs 1,499: Know more

Noise has launched new 'Noise Two' wireless headphones which are priced at Rs 1499 and are equipped with a 50-hour playtime. The headphones come in three colours variants- calm white, serene blue and bold black, which will be available on the official website of Noise and on other online platforms

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: November 08, 2022 17:10 IST
Noise
Image Source : NOISE Noise Two

Noise, a homegrown consumer tech brand has launched new wireless headphones named 'Noise Two' as a step towards expanding its wireless BT headphones which are equipped with a 50-hour playtime. Priced at Rs 1,499, the headphones come in three exciting colours - bold black, calm white and serene blue, which will be available for purchase from today on the company's official site and other online platforms, according to an official report.

"We at Noise, believe in creating products for every use case. This is where the new launch comes into the picture. In our endeavour to strengthen wireless headphones portfolio, we are delighted to announce Noise Two, designed for the ones looking to own innovative Bluetooth headphones for a power-packed audio experience," Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said in a statement.

Equipped with Dual pairing, the headphones are easy to use and pair, making them the ideal companion for users on the go.

With four play modes and IPX5 water resistance, the gadget is ideal for those who lead active lifestyles. The lightweight design and padding add to the overall ease of use and make them an ideal addition to your everyday wardrobe, the report added.

Moreover, with its built-in speaker and microphone, Bluetooth 5.3 supports a quick and reliable connection and provides an uninterrupted and seamless BT calling experience.

Inputs from IANS

