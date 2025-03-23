No network? Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL users can use any available network, informs Telecom Minister Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL users can now use any available network in remote areas if their primary network is unavailable. This service has been launched for seamless connectivity.

When traveling to remote areas, you might be concerned about your service provider's network availability. Fortunately, there's no need to worry. According to Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, if you find yourself in a location with no mobile network, you can connect to another provider's network through Inter Circle Roaming (ICR).

This innovative feature is a game changer for maintaining connectivity in hard-to-reach areas. With ICR, your phone can automatically switch to another network when your primary provider is unavailable. For instance, if a Jio user's network goes down, they can effortlessly connect to a different provider’s service. This feature is specifically available for sites funded by Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN).

So, how does Inter Circle Roaming (ICR) work?

It allows your phone to scan for available networks, identify towers funded by the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), and connect to them automatically.

What are the advantages of using Inter Circle Roaming (ICR)?

This service ensures users remain connected during natural disasters and provides consistent coverage in rural regions without any additional costs. Moreover, there’s no compromise on security or data speeds, making it a reliable option for staying connected.

While sharing details about ICR, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote, “No more struggling with network issues in remote areas.With Intra Circle Roaming (ICR), your phone seamlessly switches to an available network, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.Stay connected, anytime, anywhere!”

In other news, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently announced that 200 stolen mobile phones have been recovered through the Sanchar Saathi portal. Users who reported their stolen devices on this platform received assistance from the cyber cell and local police, which facilitated the return of their phones. This update was communicated by the department via its official X handle.

The Sanchar Saathi portal offers various features for users, including the ability to report lost or stolen phones, check the number of SIM cards registered in their name, and report fraudulent calls and messages.

