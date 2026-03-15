BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Full list of award winners from the ceremony

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is celebrating excellence across the Indian cricketing spectrum today at the prestigious Naman Awards 2026 in New Delhi. It is the annual ceremony that recognises exceptional performances and contributions across international, domestic and age-group cricket in India.

At this year's ceremony, Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj will be bestowed with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the BCCI’s highest honour, recognising outstanding service to Indian cricket. India's current Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, has won the best international cricketer award for the 2024-25 season while Smriti Mandhana has emerged as the winner in women's cricket, for the fifth time in her career.

Deepti Sharma and Harshit Rana among other winners

Harshit Rana will also get an award for the best debut in international cricket in men's cricket while Sree Charani will take home the same award in women's cricket. Both players have become a regular feature in the Indian team now but Rana missed out on the recent triumph of the Indian team in the T20 World Cup as he got injured in the preceding series against New Zealand.

Deepti Sharma has also won the award for picking the most wickets in the 2024-25 season for Indian Women's team. Ayush Mhatre has won the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All Rounder in Domestic Limited Overs Competitions for the 2024–25 season.

Here's the full list of award winners

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Jr Domestic) of 2024-25: Ira Jadhav (Mumbai)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Sr Domestic) of 2024-25 (Sr Women One Day): Shafali Verma (Haryana)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Kishan Sarkar (Tripura)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Shanthanu Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Pritam Raj (Bihar)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Hemchudeshan J (Tamil Nadu)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Arkajit Roy (Tripura)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Nitya J Pandya (Baroda)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Ragavan Ramamoorthy (Puducherry)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Vicky Ostwal (Maharashtra)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Dipjyoti Saikia (Assam)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Macneil H N (Karnataka)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: R Jashwanth Shreeram (Puducherry)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Suchith J (Nagaland)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Y V Rathod (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Snehal Kauthankar (Goa)

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder In Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions, 2024-25: Ayush Mhatre (Mumbai)

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy, 2024-25: Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments of 2024-25: Mumbai Cricket Association

Best Umpire In Domestic Cricket in 2024-25: Ulhas Gandhe (Vidarbha C A)

Highest Wickets in One Day Internationals - 2024-25 - Women: Deepti Sharma

Highest Run Getter in One Day Internationals -2024-25- Women: Smriti Mandhana

Best International Debut in 2024-25 - Women: N Sree Charani

Best International Debut in 2024-25 - Men: Harshit Rana

Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 - Women: Smriti Mandhana

Polly Umrigar Award Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 - Men: Shubman Gill

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Roger Binny

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Rahul Dravid

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Mithali Raj

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