Sarfaraz Ahmed, former Pakistan captain, announces retirement from international cricket

Lahore:

Sarfaraz Ahmed has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. His career spanned nearly two decades and remains the last captain to lead Pakistan to an ICC trophy. Under his captaincy, Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in 2017, beating arch-rivals India in the final.

The Karachi-born cricketer had also made his international debut in an ODI against India in Jaipur in November 2007 and ended up playing 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is for Pakistan. He amassed a total of 6164 runs with six centuries and 35 half-centuries at the highest level while finishing with 315 catches and 56 stumpings as a wicketkeeper.

Sarfaraz Ahmed also led Pakistan in 100 international matches across formats - 50 ODIs, 37 T20Is and 13 Tests. It was under his leadership that Pakistan rose to the number one ranking in T20Is and also went on a world record streak, winning 11 consecutive series in the format. In recognition of his services, he was awarded Pakistan's Pride of Performance in 2018, becoming the youngest Pakistan captain to receive the honour.

Great honour of my life to represent Pakistan, says Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sarfaraz Ahmed, in his statement, stated that every moment in the Pakistan jersey for special for him on the field. He also thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board for trusting him with the captaincy, calling it a dream come true moment. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to represent Pakistan. From leading the U19 team to a world title in 2006 to lifting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, every moment in Pakistan colours has been special.

"Captaining Pakistan across all formats was a dream come true. I always tried to play fearless cricket and build a united team. Seeing players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and others grow into match-winners during my captaincy is one of my proudest achievements. I would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for the trust they placed in me over the years. Pakistan cricket has always been very close to my heart and I will continue to support the game in every possible way," Sarfaraz said.

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