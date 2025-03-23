Jio delights its users, starts offering free cloud storage with its recharge plans Jio continually introduces new services and plans for its millions of users. Now, the company has started offering cloud storage as part of its recharge plans.

Reliance Jio stands as the largest telecom provider in the country, boasting over 460 million users. The company prioritises customer satisfaction and convenience, which drives it to frequently introduce new services and recharge plans. Recently, Jio has rolled out an exciting new feature in its recharge offerings. Reliance Jio has added AI Cloud Storage to its recharge plans, a development that provides significant relief for millions of smartphone users. Now, even those with devices that have limited storage need not worry about running out of space.

A standout offer from Jio

This AI Cloud Storage service is available for both prepaid and postpaid customers and was announced during the company's 2024 AGM. The launch of this feature is part of Jio’s vision of "AI Everywhere for Everyone." When this service was introduced, it was revealed that users could enjoy up to 100GB of storage. Currently, Jio is providing 50GB of AI Cloud Storage as an added benefit in several of its recharge plans. Both prepaid and postpaid users are eligible to take advantage of this offer.

So where can you find AI Cloud Storage?

Jio is making AI Cloud Storage available for free with most of its recharge plans. Customers can access up to 50GB of AI Cloud Storage in both of its annual plans. Additionally, the plans priced at Rs 999 and Rs 899, which provide 98 and 90 days of validity respectively, also come with 50GB of AI Cloud Storage. Furthermore, the Rs 1299 recharge plan includes this storage along with a Netflix subscription, while 50GB of AI Cloud Storage is also part of Jio's Rs 1029 Amazon Prime plan.

In other news, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced that 200 stolen mobile phones have been recovered through the Sanchar Saathi portal. Individuals who reported their stolen devices on this platform received support from the cyber cell and local police, resulting in the return of their phones.

