Twitter's iconic bird logo auctioned: 254kg memorabilia finds new home Before Elon Musk purchased Twitter, the blue bird symbolised its identity. This popular blue bird has now been auctioned by an agency specialises in selling rare and collectible items.

The microblogging platform now known as X was previously called Twitter not too long ago. If you’ve ever used Twitter, you likely recall its iconic blue bird logo, which became synonymous with the platform. However, following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, both the name and logo were changed. Now, the Twitter Blue Bird has made headlines once again.

Twitter Blue Bird has recently been put up for auction, fetching a significant sum. This iconic piece was sold for approximately USD 35000, which translates to about 34 lakh rupees in Indian currency.

Details from the auction company

As per the RR Auction Company, which specialises in selling rare and collectible items, the Twitter Blue Bird logo that was auctioned weighs approximately 254 kg. In terms of size, it measures around 12 feet by 9 feet. The final bid for the logo stood at about USD 34,375. So far, RR Auction has not revealed the identity of the individual or organisation that purchased this notable Twitter logo.

Musk acquired Twitter in 2022

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Twitter-related items have hit the auction block. Previously, Elon Musk auctioned off the signboard, office furniture, and even kitchen items from Twitter’s headquarters. On October 27, 2022, Musk completed the purchase of Twitter for approximately USD 44 billion. Since the rebranding, he has introduced the Blue subscription service among other changes to the platform.

In other news, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has not yet issued any notice to the micro-blogging platform X or its AI feature Grok concerning allegations that the chatbot has been using Hindi slang in its responses, according to government sources on Thursday.

Currently, the government is engaging in discussions with both platforms to gain a clearer understanding of the situation and to identify any specific laws that may have been breached.

Grok, a robust AI chatbot on Elon Musk’s platform, caught many users off guard when it responded in Hindi with abusive language and slang after being provoked. The interaction reportedly kicked off when an X user asked Grok for a list of the "10 best mutuals." Following a brief pause, the user made some harsh remarks, which led Grok to fire back with a similarly casual yet offensive reply.

