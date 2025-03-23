200 stolen smartphones found! Sanchar Saathi helping police track lost mobiles Through the DoT's Sanchar Sathi portal, 200 stolen mobile phones were recovered. This portal assists in locating stolen mobile phones and reporting fraudulent calls and messages.

A recent update from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) revealed that 200 stolen mobile phones have been successfully recovered using the Sanchar Saathi portal. Users who reported their stolen devices on this platform received assistance from the cyber cell and local police, leading to the prompt return of their phones. This information was shared by the department via its official X handle.

The Sanchar Saathi portal provides several useful features for users. In addition to reporting lost or stolen phones, you can check how many SIM cards are registered in your name. The portal also allows users to report fraudulent calls and messages.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Akola Police and the Cyber Cell of Maharashtra, the recovered mobile phones, which have a collective value of approximately Rs 42 lakh, were returned to their rightful owners. The Department of Telecommunications has positioned this portal as a potential lifeline for millions of mobile users across the country. Recently, they also launched a mobile app, which is available for download from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

How to Use Sanchar Saathi?

To access the Sanchar Saathi portal, simply visit its website https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/ or download the app.

Once there, navigate to the Citizen Centric Services section. You’ll find various options including reporting fake callers, stolen or lost mobile phones, checking mobile connection details, identifying genuine or counterfeit phones, and inquiries regarding internet service providers.

Additionally, the Chakshu portal allows users to report fake calls, SMS, and emails received on their mobile devices. You can also report suspicious international calls appearing to originate from Indian numbers via the Sanchar Saathi platform.

To report a lost or stolen mobile phone, you’ll need the device's IMEI number, which can typically be found on the purchase bill or on the phone’s original packaging. Reporting a stolen or lost phone without this number isn't possible.

If you wish to find out how many SIM cards are issued in your name, you’ll need to provide your mobile number along with your Aadhaar card details.

ALSO READ: Twitter's iconic bird logo auctioned: 254kg memorabilia finds new home