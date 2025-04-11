No mobile network? Try these immediate fixes effective for Jio, Airtel, BSNL users If you are experiencing frequent network connection issues on your phone, here are some special tips that can help you resolve problems with Jio, Airtel, and BSNL networks.

In today's world, the internet is just as essential as a smartphone. Without both, it’s hard to get by even for a few hours. Lacking a smartphone and internet connection can halt many of our important tasks. Our daily routines have increasingly become reliant on our phones, and when there's no network, it can create significant hassle. Users of Jio, Airtel, BSNL, and VI, among others, often grapple with this issue at one point or another. Regardless of how high-end our devices may be or how many new features they boast, they turn into mere boxes without a reliable network. Here are some simple yet effective tips that can help you improve network coverage for any SIM card you’re using.

What to do immediately if you’re facing network issues:

If your calls keep dropping due to poor network, try switching your smartphone to airplane mode for a short while, then turn it back on.

Sometimes, extended phone use can lead to network problems. If you haven’t powered off your device in several days, it’s a good idea to do so

If you’re still having trouble after restarting, head to your settings, navigate to mobile networks, and try switching the network option.

If these steps haven’t resolved the coverage issues, remove your SIM card, clean it gently with a cotton cloth, and then reinsert it into your phone.

Lastly, be mindful that network issues can also stem from outdated software. If your phone hasn’t been updated in a while, make sure to upgrade to the latest version right away.

In other news, BSNL users can now check the coverage maps on the BSNL website to find out if 4G or 5G networks are available in your area. This useful tool helps you decide whether to switch to BSNL, especially since the telecom authority has asked companies to share information about their network coverage.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT gets upgraded memory feature: Here's how it will improve this AI chatbot for you