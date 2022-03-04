Friday, March 04, 2022
     
Netflix to launch Trivia Quest- a daily interactive quiz show from April 1: Know More

Netflix is set to unleash a new and its first interactive daily quiz show named Trivia Quest which will be live from April 1.  

Netflix interactive daily quiz show 

Streaming giant Netflix is reportedly launching its first interactive daily quiz show -- Trivia Quest -- on April 1.

The Trivia Crack-inspired series will present 24 multiple-choice questions around topics like art and science while weaving a narrative into the experience, reports Engadget.

Users are meant to help the hero Willy save the people of Trivia Land from a villain bent on hoarding knowledge -- contrived, maybe, but it is more than pure competition.

Trivia Quest does not offer any real-world prizes, but users can replay an episode to earn more points and make progress toward a "definitive ending".

The title will be available on all devices that support interactive Netflix material, including most modern browsers, mobile devices, smart TVs and streaming hardware.

The company is quick to bill Trivia Quest as an "experiment", and hasn't committed to more shows like it, the report said.

With that said, it would not be shocking if there were similarly ambitious interactive shows in the future, it added.

