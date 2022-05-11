Wednesday, May 11, 2022
     
  4. National Technology Day 2022- Why do we celebrate this day? All you need to know

National Technology Day 2022- Why do we celebrate this day? All you need to know

National Technology day was declared by Atal Bihari Vajpayee to celebrate the science and achievements made by the people of our country.

India TV Tech Desk Reported by: India TV Tech Desk
Noida Published on: May 11, 2022 11:14 IST
National Technology Day 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV

National Technology Day 2022

 National Technology Day is celebrated on 11 May in India, to celebrate the achievements made by the scientists, engineers, teachers and researchers across the nation. Indeed, this day reminds the people about the scientific advancements made by the people of our nation. Certainly, a perfect day to celebrate all the people who added value with their knowledge and created history and preserved their names forever contributing to the growth of science.

History of National Technology Day 

On that day in 1999, for the first time, National Technology Day was officially celebrated in India, aiming to commemorate the scientific and technological accomplishments of the Indians. 

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then Prime Minister declared on 11 May 1999 to celebrate this day as National Technology Day, for the years coming ahead. 

National Technology Day 2022 Theme

The theme for National Technology Day is celebrated with a new and different theme every year. The theme changes as per the advancement of the field in the country. 

The theme for this year's celebration is 'Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future which is celebrated in Punjab Engineering College on May 10 at the Senate Hall. 

 

