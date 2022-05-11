National Technology Day 2022- Why do we celebrate this day? All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV National Technology Day 2022

National Technology Day is celebrated on 11 May in India, to celebrate the achievements made by the scientists, engineers, teachers and researchers across the nation. Indeed, this day reminds the people about the scientific advancements made by the people of our nation. Certainly, a perfect day to celebrate all the people who added value with their knowledge and created history and preserved their names forever contributing to the growth of science.

History of National Technology Day

On that day in 1999, for the first time, National Technology Day was officially celebrated in India, aiming to commemorate the scientific and technological accomplishments of the Indians.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then Prime Minister declared on 11 May 1999 to celebrate this day as National Technology Day, for the years coming ahead.

National Technology Day 2022 Theme

The theme for National Technology Day is celebrated with a new and different theme every year. The theme changes as per the advancement of the field in the country.

The theme for this year's celebration is 'Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future which is celebrated in Punjab Engineering College on May 10 at the Senate Hall.