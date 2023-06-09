Narendra Modi talks about the vast potential of AI in India and the future

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK PM Modi recognizes AI's potential in India's tech ecosystem after meeting OpenAI CEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been making news when he expressed his belief in the immense potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen India's tech ecosystem, especially among the youth. The Prime Minister's statement followed a meeting with Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, in the national capital.

PM Modi said in a tweet: "Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular.”

He further added, "We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens."

During their meeting earlier in the day, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared that he had the opportunity to meet and engage in a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding India's remarkable tech ecosystem.

Altman, who also delivered a speech at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), mentioned that he had an excellent conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Altman tweeted: "Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing India's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI."

Image Source : FILEAI

He added, "Really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia."

Altman clarified that the company responsible for ChatGPT is currently not involved in training GPT5, the anticipated successor to GPT4.

"We have a lot of work to do before GPT5. It takes a lot of time. We are nowhere close to it," Altman said at a conference hosted by The Economic Times in Delhi.

"We're working on the new ideas that we think we need for it, but we are nowhere close to the start. There need to be more safety audits: I wish I could tell you about the timeline of the next GPT," he added.

Amid mounting concerns among AI researchers and Big Tech executives regarding the rapid advancement of technology, Altman's remarks align with the ongoing discussions surrounding the pace of AI development.

In March, a group of prominent entrepreneurs and AI researchers, including Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and Twitter, and Steve Wozniak, Co-founder of Apple, penned an open letter urging all AI laboratories to halt the training of AI systems more advanced than GPT-4 for a minimum of six months.

The open letter, signed by over 1,100 AI researchers and executives worldwide, called for a temporary cessation of "all large-scale AI experiments," emphasizing the need to pause such endeavours.

After a few weeks, Altman acknowledged that the open letter lacked certain technical nuances. However, he maintained that OpenAI had not initiated the training of GPT-5 and had no plans to do so in the foreseeable future.

In May, Altman conceded that when generative AI technology goes awry, it has the potential to go significantly awry. This admission came as US Senators voiced their concerns regarding AI chatbots, including ChatGPT.

Altman, who provided testimony during a hearing in the US Senate in Washington, D.C., emphasized the necessity for government regulation of the AI industry as the technology continues to grow in power and influence.

Inputs from IANS

