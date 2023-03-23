Mozilla.ai launched to build open, trustworthy AI: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : MOZILLA.AI Mozilla.ai

Mozilla, the developer of the Firefox Internet browser, has reportedly introduced a new startup called Mozilla.ai. The new startup has been developed with the hope to build a trustworthy and independent open-source AI ecosystem from the company.

Mozilla further said that it is investing around 30 million USD to initially build the new startup.

ALSO READ: Airtel 5G Plus now live in 26 cities of West Bengal: Know-more

In a blog post, the company stated: "The vision for Mozilla.ai is to make it easy to develop trustworthy AI products. We will build things and hire/collaborate with people that share our vision: AI that has agency, accountability, transparency and openness at its core. Mozilla.ai will be a space outside big tech and academia for like-minded founders, developers, scientists, product managers and builders to gather," Mark Surman, the executive president of Mozilla and the head of Mozilla.ai”.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Update: New limit polls feature out for Android users

Moreover, the company stated that this group of people, working collectively, could turn the tide to create an independent, decentralised and trustworthy AI ecosystem with a real counterweight to the status quo.

The initial focus of Mozilla.ai (the new startup) will be the tools to make generative AI safer and more transparent. The people-centric recommendation systems don't misinform or undermine the company's well-being.

ALSO READ: Three Battlefield games to shut down in April: Know-more

Later this year, the company mentioned that it will announce additional initiatives, events and partners, in which people can participate.

In December 2022, Mozilla completed the acquisition of the US-based virtual spaces and events start-up Active Replica to bolster its metaverse strategy.

Mozilla has purchased the startup as it builds out Hubs, the company's virtual reality (VR) collaboration platform.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News