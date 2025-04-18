Motorola launches Moto Book 60 laptop and Moto Pad 60 Pro tablet in India: Price, availability and more Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 Pro will be available in India from April 23 onwards and will be on Flipkart as well as on the Motorola website. The company is aiming to make a bold statement in the mid-range laptop and tablet segment

Motorola has officially entered the Indian laptop segment with the launch of its first-ever notebook — the Moto Book 60. Alongside it, the brand also introduced the powerful new Moto Pad 60 Pro tablet. Both devices will go on sale starting April 23 via Flipkart and Motorola’s official website.

Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 Pro: Price in India

Moto Book 60

It comes with an Intel Core 5, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. The device is launched at Rs 69,999, and it is available with the launch offer, which brings down the price to Rs 61,999.

Other variant comes with Intel Core 7 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The device is launched for Rs 74,990 and it is currently available at an offer price of Rs 72,990.

The third variant comes with an Intel Core 7 processor, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. It is launched at the price tag of Rs 78,990, and is currently available with the offer price of Rs 73,999.

Moto Pad 60 Pro

It is available in two storage and RAM variants

8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD at Rs 26,999

12GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD at Rs 28,999

Both variants come with a Moto Pen stylus and come in a premium Bronze Green finish.

Moto Book 60: Features and specifications

Display: 14-inch 2.8K OLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, Dolby Vision Processors: Intel Core 5 210H or Core 7 240H RAM and storage: Up to 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Webcam: It comes with a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, along with an IR sensor for Windows Hello Battery: It is backed by a 60Wh battery with 65w fast charging Build: Military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H), AI features like Smart Connect, Smart Clipboard Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, microSD, 3.5mm jack

Moto Pad 60 Pro: Features and specifications

Display: It comes with a 12.7-inch LTPS 3K screen, 144Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits brightness Processor: It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor RAM and storage: Two variants- 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage Cameras: 13MP rear shooter and an 8MP front shooter Battery: Backed by a 10,200mAh with 45W fast charging Audio: Quad speakers tuned by JBL with Dolby Atmos Stylus: Comes bundled with Moto Pen for precision tasks

Availability

