Motorola launches Moto Book 60 laptop and Moto Pad 60 Pro tablet in India: Price, availability and more

Motorola has officially entered the Indian laptop segment with the launch of its first-ever notebook — the Moto Book 60. Alongside it, the brand also introduced the powerful new Moto Pad 60 Pro tablet. Both devices will go on sale starting April 23 via Flipkart and Motorola’s official website.
Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 Pro: Price in India
Moto Book 60
- It comes with an Intel Core 5, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. The device is launched at Rs 69,999, and it is available with the launch offer, which brings down the price to Rs 61,999.
- Other variant comes with Intel Core 7 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The device is launched for Rs 74,990 and it is currently available at an offer price of Rs 72,990.
- The third variant comes with an Intel Core 7 processor, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. It is launched at the price tag of Rs 78,990, and is currently available with the offer price of Rs 73,999.
Moto Pad 60 Pro
It is available in two storage and RAM variants
- 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD at Rs 26,999
- 12GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD at Rs 28,999
Both variants come with a Moto Pen stylus and come in a premium Bronze Green finish.
Moto Book 60: Features and specifications
- Display: 14-inch 2.8K OLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, Dolby Vision
- Processors: Intel Core 5 210H or Core 7 240H
- RAM and storage: Up to 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
- Webcam: It comes with a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, along with an IR sensor for Windows Hello
- Battery: It is backed by a 60Wh battery with 65w fast charging
- Build: Military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H), AI features like Smart Connect, Smart Clipboard
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, microSD, 3.5mm jack
Moto Pad 60 Pro: Features and specifications
- Display: It comes with a 12.7-inch LTPS 3K screen, 144Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits brightness
- Processor: It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor
- RAM and storage: Two variants- 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage
- Cameras: 13MP rear shooter and an 8MP front shooter
- Battery: Backed by a 10,200mAh with 45W fast charging
- Audio: Quad speakers tuned by JBL with Dolby Atmos
- Stylus: Comes bundled with Moto Pen for precision tasks
Availability
