Moto G67 Power launched in India: 50MP Sony LYTIA camera, 7000mAh battery under Rs 15000 Motorola Moto G67 Power 5G is launching today as a mid-range smartphone which runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, backed by a 7000mAh battery and 50MP triple rear cameras. It will be available via Flipkart and Motorola’s official store.

New Delhi:

Motorola is expanding its popular G-series in India by launching the Moto G67 Power 5G today, which will be available on Flipkart and Motorola's online store. It is expected to be made available in two storage variants along with Pantone-curated colours. Ahead of its official launch, Motorola has already spilt most of the beans on key details of the handset for its India variant.

Moto G67 Power 5G: Details

The brand confirmed that the Moto G67 Power 5G will launch today (November 5) at noon (12 PM), and even though Motorola has not yet announced a livestream event on YouTube, promotional pages show almost the full spec sheet.

Price and Availability

The official price of the Moto G67 Power 5G has not been announced by Motorola as yet. Yet, the smartphone will be made available in:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

The phone will be sold in three Pantone-certified colour options:

Parachute Purple

Blue Curacao

Cilantro Green

Moto G67 Power 5G: Full specifications (Expected)

Display and build

The Moto G67 Power 5G will:

6.7-inch Full-HD+ LCD (1080×2400)

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ support

Gorilla Glass 7i protection

MIL-810H-grade durability

IP64 rating

Plastic frame + vegan leather back

Performance

The device will run Android 15-based Hello UX, with Motorola promising an update to Android 16. It will be powered by:

4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip

Adreno GPU

8GB RAM (expandable to 24GB with RAM Boost)

Up to 256GB storage

Support will also be added for Moto gestures such as Chop for Flashlight and Twist to Open Camera.

Camera details

Motorola equips the phone with a triple rear camera system:

50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor (f/1.8)

8MP ultrawide camera (f/2.2)

Flicker sensor

On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera (f/2.2)

Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video, aside from features such as Night Vision, Dual Capture, and Google Lens.

Battery and charging capabilities

The key highlight among them is the 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, bringing:

Up to 58 hours of usage, 30W fast charging

Other features include: